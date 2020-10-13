Krewe of NOMTOC seeks to cancel 2021 parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Krewe of NOMTOC has sent a formal request to the City of New Orleans asking to cancel its 2021 parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter dated Oct. 6, Krewe President James Henderson Jr. asked the city to allow the krewe to cancel for next February, but be allowed to return for Mardi Gras 2022 without penalty.
The letter requests that, “the ridership of the Krewe of NOMTOC, which is close to 98% African American, is extremely cautious of participating in a Mardi Gras parade. Couple this with the reality that many are facing extreme economic hardship for which we have absolutely no control. For this reason we are seeking consideration regarding cancellation of the NOMTOC Parade for 2021.”
“We are requesting that we be allowed to cancel for 2021 and return in 2022 with no loss of seniority in our traditional position, date, and time.”
