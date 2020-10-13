New Orleans bars say little will change for them under phase 3.2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans' bar scene is not a one size fits all, though they’ve all undoubtedly suffered in the months since the pandemic. Mayor Cantrell telling a house committee she’s encouraged by the city’s progress.
“We’re moving in the right direction again without any regression, by this Friday we will be in 3.2,” said Cantrell.
The French Quarter’s Molly’s at the Market to-go drink window only re-opened after the mayor announced Phase 3. Bartender, Brandi Tilander says they’re still looking for the crowds they saw that first weekend.
“I think maybe everyone was just so excited they could go to a bar on that Saturday,” said Tilander.
Under the mayor’s phase three-point-two, bars can serve drinks outdoors only with 25 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
But for Molly’s, that won’t work. They will instead continue serving to-go drinks as they have in three-point-one.
“I’m not really sure we have the space. If we did would be blocking the other door, or if we went this way if Coops opens up then we wouldn’t have the space over there either,” said Tilander.
A similar story over at Mid City’s Bayou Beer and Wine Garden, though they chose to adapt and reopened months ago under a conditional restaurant permit.
“It’s a blessing especially because we are legally able to be open earlier with it,” said manager, Morgan Scalco.
Scalco says given that permit though, nothing will change for them moving into Phase 3.2.
“We don’t have any more space we’ve used as much space that we have at Bayou Beer and Wine Garden to create tables in a safe environment until people can sit closer to one another. Nothing really happens nothing really changes… We’re really excited for brother and sister bars who don’t have food permits it helps them out a lot,” said Scalco.
Bar and restaurant-goers saying they want to stay safe but wishing the city would allow bars to reopen further.
“The only difference is they only serve drinks, and they don’t serve actual food which puts it into kind of a double standard,” said Tiffany Langlinais.
“That’s kind of the bread and butter of the city if you will no pun intended,” said Colin Crumbley.
