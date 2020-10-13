Nicondra: Drier air settles in across the area

A weak front takes down humidity, another brings in cooler air later in the week

Drier air settled in from Northwest to Southeast as northerly winds behind a weak front pushed in a more comfortable airmass during the day Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (Source: WVUE Weather)
By Nicondra Norwood | October 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 10:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a pleasant stretch of days, but hot for this time of year. A weak cold front is dragging drier air into southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast bringing a more comfortable feel although temperatures remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and some lows still reaching the 70s.

Thursday a stronger front moves through taking temperatures down below long term averages which is now around 81 for a high. Friday highs will struggle to get into the 70s. It will stay dry through the week with a very pleasant cool weekend ahead.

