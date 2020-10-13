Nicondra: Drier air settles in across the area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a pleasant stretch of days, but hot for this time of year. A weak cold front is dragging drier air into southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast bringing a more comfortable feel although temperatures remain warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and some lows still reaching the 70s.
Thursday a stronger front moves through taking temperatures down below long term averages which is now around 81 for a high. Friday highs will struggle to get into the 70s. It will stay dry through the week with a very pleasant cool weekend ahead.
