NOPD: Three shot overnight in three separate incidents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Three people were injured by gunfire early Tuesday morning, the NOPD says.
The three shootings happened at different locations.
The first shooting happened in the 7500 block of Elmdale Road in Little Woods around 1 a.m..
An adult woman has a graze wound.
Then in New Orleans East, a man was shot 7200 block of Crowder Blvd. around 4 a.m.
And about 30 minutes after that, another man was shot in the 1700 block of Mandeville Street. in the St. Roch neighborhood.
No other details are available on any of these early morning shootings.
