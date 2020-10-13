Strong cold front Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak cold front brought lower humidity for the middle of the week but an even stronger front is expected on Friday. This second cold front will arrive by Friday morning. It will likely be dry outside of a few sprinkles. Highs will only reach the 70s on Friday and for the weekend.
Overnight lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s away from the lake and around 60 on the immediate south shore.
Easterly breezes increase early next week with typical late October temperatures near 80 degrees. Little if any rain is expected over the next week or so.
