WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: City of New Orleans weekly news conference

Yesterday, the city issued a statement saying, “One year ago, our lives were irrevocably changed by the collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel site. Three families began a harrowing journey filled with loss, uncertainty, pain, frustration and — only after too many months — a small measure of closure. Today we remember and say the names of three residents we lost — Anthony Floyd Magrette, Jose Ponce Arreola, Quinnyon Wimberly — and remain committed to safely bringing down the building and holding those responsible to account.”