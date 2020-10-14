Cold front Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fairly strong cold front will arrive on Friday. There could be a few spots of rain but otherwise it will be dry. A gusty north breeze will be accompanied with some clouds and help keep temperatures in the 70s all day long.
Saturday morning will be our coolest start with a few spots in the 40s. Most areas will see 50s except near 60 near the lake and Gulf. Otherwise the weekend will be sunny and dry.
Next week temperatures will warm into the lower 80s with an increasing east wind from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a chance for a few light showers each day.
