Franciscans religious order releases names of friars with ‘substantiated’ abuse allegations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Franciscan Friars of the St. John the Baptist Province released a list this week of friars with substantiated abuse allegations against them.
Eight of the friars included in the Franciscan’s list served in the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
In November 2018 the archdiocese released a report on clergy abuse.
That list has been updated several times since it was originally published.
The following friars were determined to have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while ministering within the Archdiocese of New Orleans:
- Fr. Frank Davied, OFM , ordained 06/04/1976, left the Order
- Fr. Alfred Pimple, OFM, ordained 06/11/1938, deceased (Pimple was included in the 2018 Clergy Abuse Report)
The following friars, who ministered for a time within the Archdiocese of New Orleans, were determined to have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor while ministering outside the archdiocese:
- Fr. Ray Chappa, OFM, ordained 06/07/1975, left the Order / laicized
- Fr. Barry (Finbar) Coyle, OFM, ordained 06/13/1958, deceased
- Fr. Joachim Lux, OFM, ordained 06/13/1961, deceased
- Fr. Carter Partee, OFM, ordained 06/05/1947, left the Order / laicized / deceased
- Fr. Juvenal Pfalzer, OFM, ordained 06/12/1942, deceased
- Fr. Randolph Thompson, OFM, ordained 06/04/1948, deceased
The Archdiocese of New Orleans is currently reviewing its priest personnel files and in communications with the Franciscans to obtain more information. Once the process is complete these names will be added to the “Clergy List” at nolacatholic.org.
