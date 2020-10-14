Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng in isolation after Coronavirus exposure

“I am not at today’s council meeting because I was informed yesterday that I was recently near someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I did not want to be in the chambers with you all for today’s council meeting. I am not exhibiting any symptoms and I am awaiting my test results. I am working remotely and I am fully accessible virtually. I encourage everyone in Jefferson Parish to continue to take this illness very seriously. In the past 10 days, we have seen an increase in demand for COVID testing in Jefferson Parish, some days have been up to 50 percent of an increase in demand at our test sites. Please wear a mask when you are in public, stay home if you feel sick or have been directly exposed to someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 and wash your hands frequently.”