Lafourche Parish man killed in head-on crash

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Lafourche Parish man was killed early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with another driver.
A spokesman for Louisiana State Police says the crash happened around 6 a.m. on LA Highway 3162, west of LA Highway 1.
The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Benjamin Wood of Cut Off.
Troopers say a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by Wood, was traveling west on LA 3162. At the same time, a fully marked Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on LA 3162. For reasons still under investigation, Wood’s Mitsubishi crossed the center line. The Mitsubishi struck the police Tahoe head-on.
Wood was restrained at the time of the crash.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Tahoe was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.