Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputy charged with simple battery during arrest

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired and criminally charged for an incident during a recent arrest.
Aaron Buckley, 29, of Schriever, faces two counts of Simple Battery for his actions during an arrest earlier this month.
The alleged incident happened on Oct. 3, and involved the arrest of a woman. An internal investigation found the tactics Buckley used during the arrest were not in line with Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office training.
On Oct. 13, Buckley was charged with two counts of simple battery for actions during the arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Buckley’s employment with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office lasted for more than seven years, and he was terminated upon his arrest.
“I am extremely disappointed with this deputy’s behavior,” said Sheriff Webre. “His actions in this situation were not in line with his training and not what I would expect from a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy. We hold the men and women of our agency to the highest standards, and that means holding them accountable when they take actions beyond their authority.”
