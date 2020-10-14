NOPD: Police seeking help finding missing runaway teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 15-year-old Antajaous Weary.
She was last seen at her house on Oct. 12. She is believed to have left her home after an argument with her parent.
Her family has not seen or heard from her since the time of the incident.
She is described to be about 4′11″ in height weighing about 122 pounds with a light brown complexion. She was also last seen in blue shorts, gold slippers and a bonnet on her head.
.Anyone with additional information on Antajaous Weary’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
