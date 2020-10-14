NOPD: Police seeking help in locating missing 37-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding missing 37-year-old Ashley Johnson.
Johnson was last seen at her house at around 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 9. Checks at her work and local hospitals have returned back negative.
Police say this is not her first time being reported missing.
She is described to have blonde hair currently, unlike the pink hair displayed in the picture.
Anyone with additional information on this missing person’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
