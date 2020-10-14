Perception of NOPD and safety is improving, Crime Coalition survey shows

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Crime Coalition has released its annual satisfaction survey.
Public perception of the New Orleans Police Department is getting better, but the department still has room for improvement.
The coalition surveyed hundreds of residents to get their opinions on policing in the city and their perception of safety in New Orleans and their neighborhoods.
The survey found at least 57 percent of people questioned were either very satisfied of somewhat satisfied with the NOPD while 31 percent where either somewhat unsatisfied of very unsatisfied with the police.
12 percent of people who responded were neither satisfied, nor unsatisfied.
The survey also asked about resident’s perception of safety in the city with 57 percent of respondents saying they feel safe; only seven percent say they feel very safe and 41 percent of people say they don’t feel safe.
Two percent responded they didn’t know.
The survey asked residents if they feel satisfied with the NOPD in their neighborhood.
That number grew with 66 percent of people saying they feel satisfied with the police in their neighborhoods while 24 percent say they were unsatisfied.
Nine percent say they were neither satisfied nor unsatisfied.
The coalition believes the NOPD can improve their perception with an increase of man power that would allow more community policing.
“There’s still a real shortage of manpower in the NOPD and that takes away from their ability to do community policing. People in the neighborhoods actually like to see police, they like to talk to the officers and have that community policing element. You can’t talk to the officers and do community policing if there’s not a good degree of officers available to do it,” said Greg Rusovich with the New Orleans Crime Coalition.
