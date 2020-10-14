Shelby: Nice Start, Warm Day

After a very pleasant start to the day, a sunny and warm afternoon is on tap. Humidity will remain low, and highs will reach the mid-80s. Thursday will be similar.
Friday, a stronger front will arrive, knocking temperatures into the 70s for highs. There is an outside chance for a shower, but most will stay dry. Sunny skies continue with a cool start Saturday morning- temperatures will drop into the upper 40s north and away from Lake Pontchartrain. Those on the immediate south shore could dip into the upper 50s.
Highs will stay in the 70s through the weekend before a brief warm up early next week. Our next front is due to arrive by the middle of next week. Still, little if any rain is expected.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.