Zack: Another front on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first of two fronts this week has passed through bringing that good feel air back to the region but get this, an even stronger front is on the way by Friday.
Just marvelous weather we are being greeted to on this Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 80s under sunny skies. Although temperatures are warm, the humidity is low making for a wonderful feel out there.
A short jump into the upper 80s is possible on Thursday just as another front advances on the area. This next front will be stronger with much cooler air on the backside of it so get the sweaters ready. Highs on Friday will struggle to get much into the 70s as northerly winds and sunshine cominate the forecast. Not only will Friday be beautiful but all weekend long will be true fall so make sure to get your outdoor plans ready.
No signs of a significant rain chance anytime soon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.