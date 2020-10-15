Cold front arrives Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A fairly strong cold front will move across the area on Friday morning. Clouds and a few sprinkles will accompany the front and that will keep temperatures in the 60s for the first part of the day. Afternoon sun should push readings into the lower 70s.
Saturday morning will start chilly with a few 40s away from the lake and 50s elsewhere except near 60 right near the lake.
By Sunday temperatures will warm to or above 80 degrees. Next week will be mostly dry with an occasional shower moving by with the breeze. Sun will be mixed with clouds and temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be very mild in the 60s.
