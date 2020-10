Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about Hurricane Delta's likely impact on his state, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)