Houma man wanted for second-degree murder, cruelty to juveniles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are looking for Anfernee Devante Steele, 21, in the investigation of a homicide on October 3 in the 500 block of Canal Street.
NOPD Homicide Unit detectives are seeking Steele on a warrant for one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Steele has been identified as the perpetrator in this incident.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Steele’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Barrett Morton at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
