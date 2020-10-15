How to vote in Louisiana

Faxed voter registration forms are not accepted. The voter registration form should be addressed and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate registrar of voters in the parish in which you are registering. You must be registered at least 20 days prior to an election if registering through our GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail to be eligible to vote in that particular election. Do not mail or otherwise send voter registration forms to the secretary of state elections division. Deadlines requiring receipt in the registrar of voters office may be missed. (If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.)