THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD admits no-knock warrant mix up; city to take responsibility for damages

Parts of the door are stilly lying in the front yard and pieces of the front window are left blown out. It is evidence left behind after police carried out the warrant in the middle of the night Wednesday. Lawrenceen Wheeler, Sr. says it’s the emotional scars that will linger most. Wheeler says his family was jolted awake to a loud bang. They say smoke was everywhere when police officers stormed the Erie street home. Pictures the family took to show how they say officers left the home with the door ripped off the hinges, glass sprinkled in the living room, and pieces of wood scattered everywhere. Wheeler says his biggest concern was for his family.