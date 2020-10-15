JPSO: Deputy injured after pursuit in Harvey

October 15, 2020

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has minor injuries after a vehicle pursuit led to a crash in Harvey.

Deputies were responding to reports of gunshots when a vehicle attempted to flee. This led to a chase before that vehicle collided with the deputy.

Three men were in the vehicle and fled on foot after the crash. They were later apprehended.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

