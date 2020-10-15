Shelby: Cold Front Coming Friday

Slightly warmer conditions are on tap for today with highs reaching the mid 80s. Expect lots of sun.
A nice cold front will arrive on Friday. While the morning will be mild, a brisk northerly breeze and some clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s through the afternoon. There is only a slight chance for a stray shower.
Saturday morning will be our coolest start with a few spots in the 40s north of the Lake. Most areas will see 50s except near 60 near the lake and Gulf. Otherwise, the weekend will be sunny and dry.
Next week, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s with an increasing east wind from the Gulf of Mexico. There will be a chance for a few light showers each day.
