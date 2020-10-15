Sources say talks continue for Saints to play at Tiger Stadium as Mayor stands firm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is once again making it clear that even as the city moves into Phase 3.2, she’s not going to allow as many as 20,000 Saints fans to attend a game inside the Superdome.
“There’s not an indoor stadium in America that’s allowing fans inside the stadium for good reason,” Cantrell said.
Right now, the mayor is only allowing 750 people to view the games which are primarily players and coaches' families and friends. Because of that, the Saints are in the middle of negotiations with the LSU Athletic Department to move the next home game a week from Sunday to Baton Rouge.
“I think it’s a good idea because they played there after Hurricane Katrina and I don’t see why not,” said Saints fan Benny Davis.
A move which could cost the city and local businesses tens of thousands of dollars
“We usually get a pretty steady group of people to come and grab a bite before the game,” said Jeremy Breland, who works at a restaurant near the Dome.
A source close to the negotiations says right now he would characterize the chances of a move to Tiger stadium at 50-50 due to all the logistics involved.
“I don’t have any concerns with that at all, I express this to the Saints and my sister Mayor Sharon Broome in Baton Rouge, I think that would be a great place temporarily,” Cantrell said.
As the mayor worries about the spread of COVID, the city deals with a $150 million deficit for 2020, a figure that could worsen with the loss of game day revenues.
“It’s a good bit of business for Sunday and Monday night games,” Breland said.
The mayor says her main concern is keeping citizens COVID free.
“We want to be the safest place to live as well as to visit,” Cantrell said.
In the meantime, Superdome officials continue preparing for the Carolina game a week from Sunday in the Superdome. They say they have not been formally told of a move to Tiger stadium. Again, as it now stands, only 750 people will be allowed in the dome.
