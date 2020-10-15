St. Tammany DA issues subpoena to sheriff’s office for records connected to death of Nanette Krentel

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was served a subpoena from the office of Warren Montgomery, St. Tammany’s 22nd Judicial District Attorney.
The subpoena calls for the STPSO to hand over all records connected to the investigation into the death of Nanette Krentel, which occurred on July 14, 2017. The subpoena states ‘such documents are necessary to an official criminal investigation being conducted because of material differences in the findings of the Coroner and Sherriff’s Office'.
In a statement, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said he is unaware of any differences in the findings between the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office. He also stated that Dr. Preston with the coroner’s office is unaware as well.
However, he has agreed to comply with the subpoena and provide a complete copy of the investigative file to the DA’s office.
Sheriff Smith went on to say that his office executed around 65 search warrants, reviewed 45 hours of surveillance footage, conducted 80 interviews and asked for help from other agencies in connection to the case.
Fox 8 reached out to the office of Warren Montgomery, but we have not heard back yet.
Nanette Krentel’s body was found in her fire-destroyed home just north of Lacombe, where she lived with her husband Stephen Krentel -- the then fire chief of St. Tammany Parish’s Fire District 12. The coroner later ruled her death a homicide after her autopsy showed she was shot to death.
