Two arrested, one at large for armed robbery in CBD and several drug charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 31-year-old Joshua Valteau and Samina Murshedi were arrested after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint in the CBD and drug charges.
On Oct. 6 at around 5 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery report in the 200 block of South Peters Street. NOPD reports a victim was walking out of a Canal Street before being approached by two people. One of the pair then pulled out a handgun and demanding property.
Detectives were able to identify two of the suspects as they were observed leaving a local hotel, where they were later arrested. Valteau was found armed with a handgun.
A search warrant was approved for access to the hotel room and Valteau’s vehicle. Police discovered plastic bags containing illegal drugs, including amphetamines, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, Xanax and quetiapine fumarate, according to the report.
Detectives later identified 28-year-old Darnell Bullock as the second male suspect in the incident. He remains at large and is wanted on charges of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.
Valteau was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute; armed robbery; and attempted armed robbery.
Murshedi was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of armed robbery.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Bullock’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
