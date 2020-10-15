Zack: Big warm up today ahead of a strong cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The countdown to front number two this week is on as we are expected a big drop in temperatures heading into the end of the week and this weekend.
First up is one last very warm day as highs soar into the upper 80s today. Increasing moisture will make those upper 80s feel more like the 90s through the afternoon so it will be more like a summer day rather than an October one. I can’t rule out a sprinkle or two by late afternoon.
The cold front will approach the area first thing Friday morning leading to increasing clouds and maybe a shower or two to start the day. Behind the front a breeze will increase and cooler temperatures will roll on in. Highs for Friday will be held in the 70s with those 70s continuing through the first half of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, Saturday morning we start the day in the 40s and 50s making for one of our coolest starts this fall before the sunny skies take us up to the middle 70s. Overall this weekend’s forecast is about as good as it gets.
This next dose of fall air doesn’t last all that long as by early next week it’s back to the 80s and the increasing muggies.
A few areas are being monitored in the tropics with any chance of development being in the subtropics of the Atlantic or in the Caribbean. The pattern does yield development of a new named storm or two through next week but chances for a northeast motion away from us are likely.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.