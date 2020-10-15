Zack: Big warm up today ahead of a strong cold front

The cold front will approach the area first thing Friday morning leading to increasing clouds and maybe a shower or two to start the day. Behind the front a breeze will increase and cooler temperatures will roll on in. Highs for Friday will be held in the 70s with those 70s continuing through the first half of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, Saturday morning we start the day in the 40s and 50s making for one of our coolest starts this fall before the sunny skies take us up to the middle 70s. Overall this weekend’s forecast is about as good as it gets.