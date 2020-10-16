NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As early voting begins in Jefferson Parish, many voters are eager to cast their ballot.
The enthusiasm for the 2020 election has never been more apparent than it is Friday as dozens of voters were already lined up to cast their ballot at 8 a.m.
At the Yenni Building, crews set up awning around the building to give voters a place to wait in line while social distancing.
Voters in Jefferson Parish can cast their early vote at the Yenni Building on the eastbank in Harahan, the Registrar of Voters office in Kenner on Minor Street in Rivertown and on the westbank at the Charles Odom Service Center on West Bank Expressway.
For voters, the chance to finally vote in the hotly anticipated election was too much to wait for election day.
“I couldn’t wait. I’ve been up since about 2:15 a.m. trying to figure out when we should come out,” says Kevin Mitchell. “These folks have been out here since 4:15 a.m. before us. There’s no better reason to be here early than to come out and do our civic duty to vote. We feel safe out here. The breeze is blowing good, everybody is socially distanced and the building is supposed to be exactly what we need to go in there and cast our votes early.”
Early voting begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Early voting locations will be open everyday except for Sunday until October 27.
