Four more indicted in staged accident scheme resulting in $4.7 million settlement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to court documents, a grand jury indicted four additional people in the case today. The indictment alleges that the group conspired in a scheme to stage accidents in order to defraud insurance and trucking companies.
66-year-old Anthony Robinson, 53-year-old Audrey Harris, 65-year-old Jerry Schaffer, and 25-year-old Keishira Robinson all face one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and 2 counts of mail fraud.
Statements from the United States Attorney’s Office show Harris, Schaffer and Robinson intentionally collided with a tractor-trailer on Oct. 13, 2015 near Alvar Street and France Road. The ‘co-conspirator’ allegedly struck an 18-wheeler and was picked up by Damian Lebeaud, who previously pled guilty to staging an accident.
Robinson was in the vehicle with Lebeaud and apparently got behind the wheel in the vehicle of his car to make it appear she was the driver at the time of the accident.
The passengers then referred to an attorney, who paid Labeaud and Co-Conspirator A to stage the accidents. All defendants were treated by healthcare providers, as directed by their attorneys, and underwent surgeries. The amount paid out by the insurance and trucking company amounted to around $4.7 million in fraudulent claims.
Including today’s indictments, this brings the total number of people charged in this case to 32.
