Joe Brady could possibly return to Tiger Stadium ... with Carolina Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If the Saints pull the trigger on moving their next home game to Baton Rouge, it will mean the return of LSU’s former offensive passing game guru with his appearance in Tiger Stadium.
The Saints are scheduled to host the Carolina Panthers and their first-year offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Saints head coach Sean Payton had previously gone on record saying they’d embrace the move and the mayor of New Orleans has now said the Saints playing in Tiger Stadium is a good idea while fans aren’t allowed in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Brady, who left Sean Payton and the Saints for Baton Rouge and the 2019 national championship season with Joe Burrow would be returning, along with former Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who’s leading the NFL in completions at 73% in Brady’s offense.
