JPSO finds two men shot to death in River Ridge

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in River Ridge Thursday night.
According to Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto, deputies were called for a report of a shooting near the intersection of Newton Street and Upland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
