Man arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old in violent rampage

UPDATE: The A 2-year-old child killed has been identified by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office as Azariah Thomas.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Murphy Paul Police announced that one man is connected to violent rampage that took place over four locations and resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child.
The announcement was made during a Friday press conference at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters. Chief Paul explained the timeline of the events, which started shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Detectives were called to the first shooting incident, which happened on 3637 Osceola Street. A man was reportedly shot and had a non-life threatening injury. The victim told police he was shot by a family member Kendrick Myles, 41.
At the time Baton Rouge Police were investigating the shooting incident, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigating the reported kidnapping of a 9-year-old child on Bluebonnet Boulevard that happened around 9 p.m. The child is reportedly a family member of Myles.
Shortly after, police were called to a home 6095 W. Upland Ave. where an individual identified as Myles allegedly fired multiple rounds into a home. A 2-year-old child, Azariah Thomas, was struck and was taken to the hospital. Chief Paul confirmed Friday the child later died.
The final incident happened at a home on 1431 Snipe Street. There, a male family member was reportedly shot and injured. Myles and the 9-year-old child were located inside the home after an hours long standoff with police. It ended just before 3 a.m. Friday morning. The child was unharmed and returned to his family.
Myles was taken into custody and is being charged with first degree murder, 6 counts of attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, 3 counts of illegal use of a weapon, 3 counts of possession of a fire arm by a convicted certain felonies, home invasion, and being a fugitive from the Baton Rouge Fire Department for an arson investigation, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is charging him with kidnapping.
