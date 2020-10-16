Man injured in New Orleans East shooting

By Tiffany Baptiste | October 16, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 6:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left a man injured Thursday night.

Just before midnight, NOPD says officers were called by a local hospital after a man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, it was determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of Lourdes Street and Brittany Court.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information in the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

