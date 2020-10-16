Nicondra: Pleasant fall weather into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The promised cold front moved in during the day Friday keeping it breezy with a brisk feel to the air. Leftover clouds quickly break up into the evening letting plenty of dry air settle south. The dry air under clear skie should cool down nicely to leave some areas in the 40s north and 50s south to start the day.
Dry air should continue to push in during the day Saturday as well. Plenty of sunshine will create a phenomenal day perfect for fall activities with highs in the mid 70s under blue sky. The fall feel doesn’t last for long. By late Saturday night into Sunday morning we will see the winds turning on shore and moisture will increase quickly.
Expect it to be warmer on Sunday with highs rebounding into the low 80s. Muggies return in earnest by the start of the work week.
