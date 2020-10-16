One person dead, one critically injured after vehicle crash and fire near Loyola Dr.

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police say one person is dead and another person is critically injured after three vehicles were engulfed in flames near Loyola Drive Friday morning.
According to investigators, witnesses observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed westbound on I-10 before exiting the Loyola Dr. Exit ramp. As the driver approached the intersection, the driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved under the interstate and struck a parked vehicle belonging to a construction worker.
The first vehicle caught fire and soon engulfed the second vehicle and a third vehicle parked under the interstate.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver still in the vehicle and managed to pull them to safety with the help of a witness at the scene.
After the Kenner Fire Department extinguished the flames, a person was found between the first vehicle and the second vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the person killed is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the person was a passenger in the first vehicle or a construction worker.
The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information that would aid with the investigation, they are asked to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
