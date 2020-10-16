Orgeron comments on progress of Brennan’s 2 freshmen backups

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Max Johnson and TJ Finley are next in line if the injury to Myles Brennan doesn’t improve enough for him to return to the lineup for South Carolina next Saturday.
During his weekly radio show Wednesday night from TJ Ribs, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron addressed their progress as backups and their reps in practice.
“It’s been good; pep in the step,” he said. “We were going to walk into ‘The Swamp,’ decide which one we were going to start. We were going to watch them this week. Whichever guy we thought was ready would’ve started and we would’ve believed in them.”
During a teleconference Wednesday morning, Orgeron said Max is more of a runner and TJ has a strong arm. He added the two signal-callers had been splitting the reps 50/50 throughout the week.
Neither guy has taken a game snap on the college level.
