Secretary of State announces digital ‘I voted’ sticker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing a digital, downloadable sticker for the upcoming November 3 and December 5 elections.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling locations will not be able to distribute physical “I Voted” stickers to help protect the health and safety of our election workers and voters.
Voters may access the digital sticker by clicking here. After downloading the sticker, it can be displayed on social media or used as a digital background for electronic devices.
Voters are also encouraged to share their pictures using the #GeauxVoteLouisiana hashtag.
“Knowing the excitement voters have for “I Voted” stickers, we wanted to make sure there was a way for voters to express their pride in voting,” Secretary Ardoin said. “So in the midst of a pandemic, we introduce the Louisiana version of an electronic “I Voted” sticker.”
The following are important dates for Louisiana residents who wish to vote in the presidential election:
- Friday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Early voting for the presidential election will be held in Louisiana from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25.
- Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our by clicking here or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters)
- Monday, Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. - The deadline for a Registrar of Voters to receive a voted mail ballot (other than military and overseas voters)
- Click the link here for a direct link to early voting locations around Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.