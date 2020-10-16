Shelby: Breezy & Cooler Behind Cold Front

A cold front is crossing the area this morning. Breezy, cloudy conditions with a few sprinkles will accompany the front. This will help to hold temperatures to the upper 60s to low 70s most of the day. With some peeks of sun this afternoon, a few spots may briefly touch the mid-70s.
Saturday morning will start chilly with a few upper 40s north of the Lake and 50s elsewhere. Close to the coast and Lake Pontchartrain, morning lows will be around 60°. Highs will reach the mid-70s Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday, high temperatures will warm back to the low 80s. Next week will be mostly dry with an occasional shower and breeze. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with Sun will be mixed with clouds and highs will be in the lower to mid-80s. Overnight lows will be very mild in the 60s to near 70.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.