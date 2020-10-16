TPSO: Two dead after aircraft goes down near Lake Hutch

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The bodies of two adults were recovered after a single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft went down near Lake Hatch.
The incident was reported at around noon on Friday and Terrebonne Parish Water Patrol agents were sent to the location. The agents used coordinates supplied to dispatchers to begin their search.
They were able to locate the plane with the help of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Dularge Fire Department.
The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The identity of the individuals is not being released by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner at this time.
