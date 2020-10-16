WATCH LIVE: New Orleans officials discuss impacts of city’s furlough plan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans public safety leaders will lay out what kind of impact furloughs will have on the city Friday.
Due to the city’s budget shortfall, almost all city workers, including the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department and EMS, must take six furlough days between now and the end of the year.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and NOFD Chief Tim McConnell are among those taking part in a roundtable discussion.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the city is facing a $150 million budget gap because of the coronavirus pandemic.
