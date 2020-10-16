2-year-old shot, killed in violent crime spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A two-year-old child was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 15, police say.
Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. when Kendrick Myles allegedly fired shots into a house on West Upland Avenue. A 2-year-old child was struck and was taken to the hospital. Chief Murphy Paul confirmed during a press conference Friday that the child later died.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Azariah Thomas.
During that press conference, police said Myles is tied to four violent incidents that happened Thursday night. He was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder.
