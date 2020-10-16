2-year-old shot, killed in violent crime spree

One person was critically injured in a shooting on W Upland Avenue Thursday, Oct. 15, police say. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | October 15, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 12:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A two-year-old child was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 15, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. when Kendrick Myles allegedly fired shots into a house on West Upland Avenue. A 2-year-old child was struck and was taken to the hospital. Chief Murphy Paul confirmed during a press conference Friday that the child later died.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the toddler as Azariah Thomas.

Kendrick Myles is accused of killing a 2-year-old and kidnapping another child.
Kendrick Myles is accused of killing a 2-year-old and kidnapping another child. (Source: BRPD)

During that press conference, police said Myles is tied to four violent incidents that happened Thursday night. He was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder.

