Zack: Fall air arrives just in time for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s here, the long awaited cold front this week has arrived just in time to lead us into a beautiful weekend of weather.
Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours on this Friday which will keep our temperatures down a bit. Highs today may pop into the lower 70s as soon as we see a bit of sunshine by mid to late this afternoon. Expect that northerly breeze to continue into tonight.
Saturday the sun will be back and a true fall air mass will be taking over the region. We start the morning hours in the 40s and 50s before rising to a high in the middle 70s. Under the abundant sunshine and having that good feel air around, middle 70s will feel absolutely wonderful so make sure you have those outdoor plans ready.
This cool blast doesn’t last all that long as by Sunday our highs will already be rebounding into the low 80s. A look ahead to next week shows the muggies returning and daily temperatures climbing into low 80s. I do think we see one or two days with some better rain chances into the new work week but we will focus on that after this beautiful stretch of weather.
Nothing for us to worry about in the tropics but we are watching two areas for possible tropical development. If they do develop, they look to avoid the Gulf.
