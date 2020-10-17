Entergy restores power to all customers

“Even though some communities are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the support our customers have shown to the thousands of men and women restoring power following Hurricane Delta was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I can’t say it enough, getting the lights back on following devastating hurricanes is what we do. It’s who we are. We’ll always be there for our communities, no matter the storm. The people of Louisiana have always been there for us, and we’re glad we could be there for them when they needed us most.”