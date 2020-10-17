Nicondra: Pleasant, but warmer finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Blue sky, sunshine and comfortable temperatures made for a spectacular day and it will still be pleasant as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday with more sunshine. Temperatures will not be quite as pleasant or feel quite as nice as the high pressure controlling our weather is a bit more to the east and we are already seeing winds out of the east southeast bringing in Gulf moisture.
Expect Sunday to start off a bit less chilly with lows in the 50s and 60s. By the afternoon temperatures will bounce back to near normal around the 80 degree mark. It will still be sunny and nice.
Moisture continues to slowly increase into the work week with some showers possible as we head into Tuesday.
In the tropics we are monitoring two areas for development. One in the middle of the Atlantic and the other is in the Caribbean. Both systems could become named storms over the coming days with Epsilon and Zeta the next names on the list. I don’t see any Gulf threat from either of these storms at this time.
