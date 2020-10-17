NOFD battles two-alarm fire at Fontainebleau home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in the Fontainebleau neighborhood late Friday evening.
According to NOFD, a two-story, single family home located at 8000 Nelson Street caught fire around 11:16 p.m..
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the right side and rear of the home heavily involved in flames. A second alarm was raised at 11:21 p.m. due to the size of the home.
Three people were inside the two-story home at the time of the fire and fire officials say that all of the residents made it out of the home safely.
A family vehicle parked near the home received extensive fire damage, however firefighters were able to assist the family to move a second vehicle out of harm’s way.
The homeowner told NOFD that the fire started around the home’s rear deck and that a resident attempted to put out the fire with a hand-held fire extinguisher. The flames quickly moved up the exterior walls to the second floor of the wood-framed home, according to NOFD.
Sixteen NOFD units carrying thirty-seven fire operations personnel were used to bring the fire under control at 12:14 a.m.
Two of the family’s three cats perished in the fire and the third was unaccounted for but believed to have escaped, according to NOFD.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
