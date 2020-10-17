NOPD: Police searching for missing 13-year-old teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 13-year-old Noble Faarooq Miles, also known as Malik.
The person who reported Miles missing told NOPD he was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of Mandeville Street. No one has seen or heard from him since.
According to NOPD, Miles has short brown hair and eyes, stands 5′6″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Plessy” in green lettering.
He is also known to play drums in the French Quarter.
Investigators believe he may be with his mother, Lisa Marie Miles, who does not have custody of Miles.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the pictured subjects should contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-5050.
