St. Charles Catholic wins in battle of unbeatens against East Ascension

St. Charles Catholic defensive back Devin Dicket hauls down an interception and begins to return it for a touchdown in the Comets' 17-9 win over East Ascension. (Source: Gray Television)
By John Bennett | October 17, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:54 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Big plays and bruising defense carried St. Charles Catholic to victory over previously-unbeaten East Ascension as the Comets improve to 3-0.

The game was tied aft halftime but head coach Frank Monica’s team came out of the locker room ready to strike as quarterback Zack Vicknair held on to a read option and took it 70 yards for the first points of the game. EA was threatening but cornerback Devin Dicket intercepted a pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown.

St. Charles Catholic would allow their first points of the season but nonetheless prevailed by a final score of 17-9. The win sets up another matchup of perfect records, this time against De La Salle.

