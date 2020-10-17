St. Charles Catholic wins in battle of unbeatens against East Ascension

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Big plays and bruising defense carried St. Charles Catholic to victory over previously-unbeaten East Ascension as the Comets improve to 3-0.
The game was tied aft halftime but head coach Frank Monica’s team came out of the locker room ready to strike as quarterback Zack Vicknair held on to a read option and took it 70 yards for the first points of the game. EA was threatening but cornerback Devin Dicket intercepted a pass and returned it all the way for a touchdown.
St. Charles Catholic would allow their first points of the season but nonetheless prevailed by a final score of 17-9. The win sets up another matchup of perfect records, this time against De La Salle.
