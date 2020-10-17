Tulane loses in OT to No. 17 SMU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane fell just short, 37-34, in a back-and-forth affair to 17th-ranked SMU on Friday night.
Freshman quarterback, Michael Pratt, threw for 192 yards and one touchdown while rushing for two more scores.
Senior running back, Stephon Huderson, rushed 19 times for a game-high 132 yards. Tulane (2-3, 0-3 AAC) was first to light up the scoreboard with a scoring play when Pratt connected with graduate wide receiver, Mykel Jones, for a 31-yard touchdown strike with just under four minutes into the action.
SMU (5-0, 2-0 AAC) responded quickly on its next possession by going 91 yards on just five plays, capped by a 32-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game, 7-7.
The Mustangs took their first lead of the night on a 48-yard field goal with 5:32 left in the first quarter, but the Green Wave pulled back in front, 14-10, just over midway through the second quarter when Pratt ran it in from one yard out to finish off an 11-play, 72-yard drive.
SMU used nearly the next four minutes to construct a nine-play scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard passing touchdown to reclaim the lead, 17-14. The Wave used the next two minutes of game clock to hurry down the field on 10 plays to set up a 34-yard field goal by, Merek Glover, tying the game at 17-all in the final minute before halftime.
Tulane jumped back in front on its first possession of the second half when Huderson raced for a 22-yard rushing touchdown. SMU provided an answer with a quick scoring drive just over one minute later after a 55-yard pass completion set up an eventual two-yard rushing score to draw the score even once again at 24-all.
Despite a 33-yard field goal putting the Mustangs ahead by three late in the third quarter, the Green Wave got a huge lift when Pratt completed a 42-yard pass to junior wideout, Deuce Watts, on a third down play that was snapped 39 yards shy of the first down marker. That set up Pratt to scamper across the goal line from seven yards out just two plays later to give the Wave a 31-27 lead with 12:59 remaining in regulation.
The see-saw battle continued when SMU connected on another 10-yard scoring pass as part of a 14-play drive that used nearly six minutes of clock to take a 34-31 edge with 7:12 to go. Tulane did just the same when it got the ball back, using over five-and-a-half minutes and 13 plays to set up a 27-yard field goal by Glover to tie the game at 34 with 1:30 remaining.
A 57-yard field goal attempt by SMU with 21 seconds remaining hit the right upright for a miss, and a Tulane Hail Mary pass went long in an exciting final minute of regulation as the game advanced into overtime. The Mustangs' defense intercepted a Green Wave pass on their first possession and used two plays to set up a 34-yard field goal that won the game. On defense, junior safety, Larry Brooks, led Tulane with a game-high 11 tackles (10 solo), as the Green Wave racked up 11 tackles for loss on the evening.
Up next, Tulane heads back on the road for an American Athletic Conference matchup at UCF on Saturday, October 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
Tulane sports information contributed to this story.
