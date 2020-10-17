Zack: A nice, fall weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It really doesn’t get much better than this for the middle of October weather as this weekend will be an A+ from the weather department.
A cool start on this Saturday will give way to a beautiful day. Highs will rise nicely into the middle 70s under an abundance of sunshine. The sunny skies and comfortably, mild temps will make for perfect weather to be outdoors today so no excuses, get out and enjoy the day!
Unfortunately this nice weather really won’t last all that long. As early as Sunday, we will be returning to the 80s for afternoon highs although the sunshine and drier air looks to remain at least through the weekend. It’s not until early in the new week that the humidity starts to surge which in turn will create some rain chances in the forecast. Overall no day next week looks like a washout but we will certainly be dodging rain showers each afternoon. It almost sounds like a summer pattern except highs will be in the low 80s rather than the 90s.
Tropically speaking we are monitoring two areas for development, one is in the middle of the Atlantic and the other is in the Caribbean. Both of these systems could become named storms over the coming days with Epsilon and Zeta the next names on the list. I don’t see any Gulf threat from either of these storms at this time.
