Zack: A nice, fall weekend ahead

Unfortunately this nice weather really won’t last all that long. As early as Sunday, we will be returning to the 80s for afternoon highs although the sunshine and drier air looks to remain at least through the weekend. It’s not until early in the new week that the humidity starts to surge which in turn will create some rain chances in the forecast. Overall no day next week looks like a washout but we will certainly be dodging rain showers each afternoon. It almost sounds like a summer pattern except highs will be in the low 80s rather than the 90s.