The Extra Point: Start or sit week 6

This is a tough one, and I’m only saying to do it IF you have the depth. I went super running back heavy in one league and have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kareem Hunt and Raheem Mostert to start instead. If you’re in that kind of situation, this is another match-up for Mixon that I just don’t love. The Bengals are not built to run the ball well and won’t have the success that the Browns did with Hunt a week ago against Indianapolis and their strong defense. The bright side is Mixon is guaranteed at least 15 touches. But as we’ve seen a lot this year, that doesn’t mean they’ll all be productive.