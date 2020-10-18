The Extra Point: Start or sit week 6

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Good news! Games will be as scheduled this week, which makes it a lot easier to field the best fantasy you can. Still, let’s look at who could have the bigger days.
START:
RB Antonio Gibson, Washington
A match-up against the Giants could be just what he needs to bounce back. He’s best as a flex, but I think he has a high enough floor as a pass-catcher. Hopefully, J.D. McKissic doesn’t vulture too many targets.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts
He’s got volume working in his favor, but the lack of a quality passing game will keep boxes heavily stacked against him. However, the Bengals are one of the few teams this offense should be able to do whatever they want against. Taylor is a strong RB2.
QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals
He should a be a starter week in and week out with the way the offense flows through him, but especially against the Cowboys, there should be no debate. This game has all of the makings to be a shootout, which means Murray should continue to put up league-winning numbers.
QB Andy Dalton, Cowboys
Speaking of the Cardinals and Cowboys match-up, I think Dalton is worth starting as well, especially for those panicking to fill the role that Dak Prescott left behind. What will be interesting to see is whether or not the Cowboys lean on Ezekiel Elliott more or allow Dalton to do what Dak did and throw it all over the yard.
WR John Brown, Bills
He’s questionable for the game, but if he’s trending toward playing (watch Twitter), I think Brown is a strong flex play. We saw what Henry Ruggs did to the Chiefs last week. Even if Brown just has a few targets, they could hit for some big plays, especially if the coverage is slanted toward fellow Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.
RB Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
This is probably my biggest gamble on the list, but I think his role in the passing game makes him a reasonable flex start in PPR leagues. Especially if it turns out to be a high-scoring game against Dallas, the upside from Edmonds could make you regret leaving him on your bench.
SIT:
RB Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
First of all, he’s not totally healthy, which means his workload will be very limited. But even if he were totally healthy, Ronald Jones II looks like the real deal as an every down back. Fournette is purely a luxury to the Bucs right now, and his limited usage won’t do your fantasy roster much good.
RB Joe Mixon, Bengals
This is a tough one, and I’m only saying to do it IF you have the depth. I went super running back heavy in one league and have Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kareem Hunt and Raheem Mostert to start instead. If you’re in that kind of situation, this is another match-up for Mixon that I just don’t love. The Bengals are not built to run the ball well and won’t have the success that the Browns did with Hunt a week ago against Indianapolis and their strong defense. The bright side is Mixon is guaranteed at least 15 touches. But as we’ve seen a lot this year, that doesn’t mean they’ll all be productive.
